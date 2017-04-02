Women let off steam with songs and satire

Songs, satire and rhythms from three of the North’s top female wordsmiths promise yet another great night of entertainment in Wooler and Whittingham next week.

Union Jill’s soaring songs and Kate Fox’s sharp satire are knitted together with a big, warm helping of down to earth Yorkshire daftness.

Letting off Steam is having a rant about the things that are wrong and celebrating the things that make life better. It will be on stage at the Cheviot Centre Thursday, April 6, and Whittingham Memorial Hall on Friday, April 7.

Union Jill is a female duo, renowned for its harmonies and well-crafted songs. The women have played around the country, sharing their brand of humour and politics. Kate Fox is a poet, comedian, performer and writer, and a regular on Radio 4.

Alison Lloyd-Harris, chairman of the Glendale Festival Committee, which organises the shows, said: “Our Highlights touring shows have a great following because they never fail to send us home with a buzz.”

Geoff Hoskin, promoter at Whittingham Memorial Institute, said: “We can’t wait to be entertained to an evening of laughter, fun and provocation by these talented wordsmiths. Come and join us and have fun and a great night out.”

Both shows take place at 7.30pm. For tickets visit www.highlightsnorth.co.uk