Unlikely friendship takes to the stage

Experience magical environments through dance, music and the unlikely friendship of a tiny bird and a friendly dragon at Alnwick Playhouse on Saturday.

The Friendly Dragon and the Tiny Bird is a relaxed and interactive moving installation, which encourages you to experience a story in a completely unique way, with space for interaction and aerial play, and elements of performance too.

A completely immersive experience, this commission is a collaboration between a collective of local artists specialising in music, digital art, dance, aerial performance and visual art, and has been specially created for children inspired by the picture book, Sylvia and Bird by renowned children’s book illustrator Catherine Rayner and published by Little Tiger Press.

Artists involved include Lynn Campbell, early years dance specialist and aerialist, Ruairi Hardman, digital artist, Wilf Campbell, circus enthusiast, Pippa Willits, visual artist, and Ruth Johnson, who is directing the piece.

The show is suitable for children under the age of six and their families. Tickets are £5 per family (up to two adults and two children, who must be from the same family).

It is commissioned by and part of the Creative Cocoon programme, which creates safe and welcoming arts experiences for children and their families and is funded by Arts Council England.