Troupe to bring Bard to life in castle setting

A magical, musical production of one of Shakespeare’s much-loved plays will be performed at Alnwick Castle next week.

Twelfth Night (but not as you would know it) will be performed for one night only, which happens to fall on Wednesday, July 12.

It is being staged by The Three Inch Fools, a five-strong troupe of actors who play all manner of musical instruments and travel the country with set and props.

They perform Shakespeare in almost any kind of setting, and to date they have performed in castles, gardens, churches, village greens, fire stations and even a garlic farm.

Twelfth Night is a light-hearted Shakespearean tale of shipwreck and disguise, complicated love scenarios, trickery and people misbehaving – all set against an idyllic, English pastoral background.

Visitors are invited to find their friends, pack rugs and picnics for a special, summer evening of alfresco entertainment and culture.

Tickets are £14 for adults and £12.50 for children (to 16 years) and concessions.

For more information and to book, visit www.alnwickcastle.com/events/shakespeares-twelfth-night or call 01665 511086

For more information about visiting Alnwick Castle during the day, visit www.alnwickcastle.com or call 01665 511100.