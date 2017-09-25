Tolkien’s mini masterpiece on stage

One of the first stops on the rural touring train for Highlights (see above) is Amble.

And the Puppet State Theatre Company will be bringing Leaf by Niggle to the town on Friday, September 29.

Niggle is a painter, not a very successful one, partly because he has so many other things to do.

For some time he has been obsessed with one particular canvas – a curious picture of a tree with a vast landscape stretching out behind it.

The painting keeps getting bigger and bigger, but Niggle has a journey to make. He doesn’t want to go, but he cannot get out of it.

In 1939 Tolkien was despairing of ever bringing his great work The Lord of the Rings to a conclusion.

One morning he woke up with Leaf by Niggle complete in his mind and wrote it down.

Surrounded by ladders, bicycles and heirlooms, Richard Medrington recounts Tolkien’s miniature masterpiece, with soundtrack by Karine Polwart and Michael John McCarthy.

It will be on stage at Amble Parish Hall, at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets cost £8 adults, concessions (over 60) £7, children (under 15) £5.

Book at N&F Young, Queen Street, Amble, on 01665 712324 or online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk