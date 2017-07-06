The magic of Tommy back, ‘jus’-like-that’

The talents of a comic genius will be replayed on stage at Alnwick Playhouse this week.

Just Like That is an all-encapsulating show based on Tommy Cooper, and will on stage tomorrow (Friday).

Cooper’s impeccable timing, misfiring magic, trademark fez and quick-fire gags made him an international star.

The Just Like That nationwide tour comes after sell-out success at the West End’s Museum of Comedy.

The show stars John Hewer giving a perfect illusion of time travel and delivering nuances both obvious and subtle as the man in the fez.

Complete with live musical accompaniment, this critically acclaimed tribute show is full of magic and mirth and is the perfect celebration of Britain’s favourite comedian.

For die-hard Cooper fans, it’s the chance to relive those memories and join in the groan-worthy gags and famous routines (plus plenty of lesser-known surprises and belly laughs). For others, it’s a perfect evening of music-hall inspired entertainment that will have you rolling in the aisles – ‘jus’-like-that’.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

It is set to run for an hour and 50 minutes with an interval.

Tickets, priced at £12.50 premier, £11.50 standard, can be bought online at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk