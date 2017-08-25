Sixties sounds and family fun on the bill

From a family favourite to golden oldies, there’s something for all ages coming up at Alnwick Playhouse.

Young theatre-goers will be delighted to welcome Hairy Maclary and Friends, with music, singing and favourite stories by Lynley Dodd, featuring such characters as Hercules Morse, Bottomley Potts and Schnitzel von Krumm.

It takes place on Friday, September 1, at 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Tickets cost £8.50.

Then it’s back to the 60s for top tribute show Bye Bye Baby – A Celebration of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The musical journey from the group’s beginnings to rock and roll hall of fame features 31 numbers, slick choreography and a four-piece band. Sing along to such hits as December ’63 (Oh What A Night), Sherry, Walk Like A Man and Grease.

Musical director Gary Mullins said: “We’re thrilled to be introducing our take on the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to a new audience. It’s a thrill to see audiences up on their feet at the end of the show – bring your dancing shoes.”

It takes place on Saturday, September 2, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £21.50.

To book call 01665 510785 or visit www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

