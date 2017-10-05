Show delves into 200 years of saving lives

A theatre company that has been touring across the UK will be calling into Amble Lifeboat Station for a performance.

The Mikron Theatre Company will bring its production of In At The Deep End to the station on Thursday, October 12.

It promises to be a unique, funny show, with marvellous maritime music and fathoms of fun in an unusal setting.

Laurence Peacock’s new commission for Mikron Theatre Company dives into 200 years of saving lives, combining a history lesson on the RNLI’s past with a story of a fictional lifeboat station at Skipwick being under threat of closure unless more volunteers are recruited.

Mikron and its team of four talented actor/musicians has turned its talents to recreating the history and modern-day challenges of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The fast-paced plot zips backwards and forwards through the years, throwing up little-known facts and questions to ponder, all setting sail in a sea of live music and memorable characters.

With maritime music and fathoms of fun, join the crew on a journey through 200 years of saving lives at sea.

Tickets cost £13, concs £11, and can be obtained from Amble RNLI Shop, online from Mikron Theatre Company or ring 01484 843701. Fifty per cent of the ticket sales goes to the RNLI.