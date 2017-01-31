Residents will recognise names and places in this panto

An amateur dramatic group is getting ready to stage its own adventure.

Treasure Island is the panto being performed by Coquetdale Amateur Dramatics Society this year, but not as you might know it.

The show’s written and directed by John Mawer, the evil Asbad from last year’s Ali-Baba.

Musical director James Tait is a well-known musician of Coquetdale. Between him and the director, they have come up with a somewhat different interpretation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s story.

In this version residents of Coquetdale will recognise many names and places from the valley.

The famous double act of Mike Jevons as the dame and Robert Famelton as the villain, are in top form, with some new faces playing lead roles.

The show starts on Sunday, February 5, at 2.30pm, then runs from Thursday, February 9, to Saturday, February 11.

Tickets are available from Tully’s.