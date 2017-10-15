Powerful drama of war and friendship

A Fringe First winning play about the unique friendship between celebrated World War I poets Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon will be coming to Alnwick Playhouse this month.

Not About Heroes won a Best Actor accolade at the Wales Theatre Awards for Daniel Llewelyn Williams, who reprises his role here as Sassoon.

The show is on the first part of a world tour commemorating the centenary of both the meeting depicted in the play, and of the Armistice.

And it will be on stage at the Playhouse on Thursday, October 26.

The show is presented by acclaimed Welsh company Flying Bridge and Olivier Award winning producer Seabright Productions.

Owen and Sassoon met at Craiglockhart Hospital in 1917.

Owen was suffering from shell-shock and Sassoon, a decorated war hero, was a public dissenter, totally disillusioned by the futility and catastrophic slaughter of the trenches.

Not About Heroes is a powerful, moving and thought-provoking drama.

It tells Owen’s journey to become a war poet through his relationship with Sassoon, their mutual hatred of war and belief in the power of poetry.

It starts at 7.30pm. For tickets see www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk