Play takes a nostalgic look at life in 1950s

An amateur dramatic group is gearing up for its forthcoming production.

Warkworth Drama Group will be taking to the village’s Memorial Hall stage from Thursday, September 28, to Saturday, September 30, with September in the Rain.

Written in 1983, September in the Rain is based on the lives of playwright John Godber’s grandparents, Jack, a tough Yorkshire miner, and Liz, his loving and sometimes demanding wife.

Through a series of dramatic ‘snapshots’ taken across a lifetime of the couple’s annual holiday to Blackpool, the play tells the touching, humorous and occasionally painful story of their 40-year marriage.

Against a nostalgic backdrop of donkey rides, the Big Dipper, and the Tower Ballroom, Jack and Liz talk to each other, switching between their younger and older selves.

As they reminisce they also mimic other colourful characters who have featured in their lives.

The play accurately and honestly reflects the sometimes harsh lifestyles faced by the mining communities of the 1950s and 1960s, but presents them with warmth, humour and compassion.

Tickets are £7 on the door, or from N&F Young or Warkworth Village Store.

It is also on stage at Lesbury Village Hall on Saturday, October 7. Tickets from the Post Office or the door.