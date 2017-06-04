Pay What You Decide is extended after strong demand

A novel idea to put audiences in charge of theatre pricing has proved such a hit that it is being extended.

Pay What You Decide (PWYD) was set up by the Alnwick Playhouse to encourage new audiences for contemporary theatre and dance.

People experience the show, then pop their money in a bucket on their way out, based on what they think the performance is worth.

The scheme has taken off, with a recent sell-out of Ventoux by 2magpies Theatret, so organisers have decided to expand it to other art forms, such as folk and comedy.

Theatre manager Jo Potts said: “I really hope people will be encouraged to take a chance on a totally new genre with PWYD. It is a great way to venture into the unknown and sample something you normally would not.”

The next PWYD show is by British and American folk duo James Hickman and Dan Cassidy on Thursday, June 8, at 7.30pm. Visit www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk to book seats.