Musical stardom may await for islanders

If you have what it takes to be a musical star a Northumberland theatre company is waiting for your call.

The November Club is currently touring Beyond The End Of The Road.

The work, produced with Highlights Rural Touring Scheme and written by Laura Lindow, with music by Katie Doherty, puts communities centre stage, taking inspiration from their stories and characters, and even enlisting locals for the performance.

The search is now on for three storytellers to join the cast for the Holy Island show, as well as people to take a turn in its ceilidh by singing, reading a poem or playing an instrument.

Participation producer Sarah Hudson said: “This is an incredible opportunity for anyone living on or near Holy Island to come forward and be a part of our show.”

It takes place in the Crossman Village Hall on Saturday, July 1, at 4pm. Participants must be over 16 and available from 2pm on the day. If you are interested, call 01670 457808, or email participation@novemberclub.org.uk

To get a flavour of what’s in store, see the show at Shilbottle Community Hall tomorrow (Friday), at 7pm, when members of the church choir and Fliss Edmonds on Northumbrian Pipes will perform. Tickets are £4-£7.50 on 01665 575196.

Tickets to the Holy Island show cost £10 at www.holyislandfestival.org