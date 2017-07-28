Musical Evita earns society three award nominations

An amateur dramatic group, which last year won awards for its production of Sister Act, has once again been nominated for this year’s show.

Alnwick Stage Musical Society has been nominated for three of this year’s National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) awards.

The society has been nominated for Best Adult Musical Award for its performance in the 30th anniversary production of Evita, which was performed to sell-out audiences at Alnwick Playhouse.

The society also has two nominations in the Best Individual Adult Performance Award for Darren Lewis, who played Che, and Juliette Bell, who played Eva.

Norman Luke, director of Evita and co-founder of the society, said: “We are thrilled to have been nominated for a second year running for three awards for our 30th anniversary show of Evita. We have come a long way since our first show, The Sound of Music in 1987, and I am pleased to say that the society is going from strength to strength.”

In 2016 the NODA Award for Best Adult Musical Award went to the society’s performance of Sister Act, when society member Leonie Dial won the award for Best Individual Performance for her role as Deloris Van Cartier, beating fellow ASMS actor Darren Lewis, who was nominated for the same award for his role as Sweaty Eddie.

This year’s awards will be announced at a dinner in Newcastle in September.

Norman added: “Darren has been nominated for a second year running and he is once again up against another member of the society. It is unusual that a society has two nominated actors up for an award, a sign of the high standards we have in Alnwick.”

Rehearsals will start in September for My Fair Lady, the society’s 2018 show.

More details can be found on its website www.alnwickstagemusical.co.uk

The society is also holding a 30th anniversary celebration dinner on the Saturday, September 9.

Past members are welcome, and details can be found on its website.