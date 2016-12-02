Merry men offer all the fun of Warkworth panto

Robin Hood and his gang of Merry Men make the trip north from Sherwood Forest to get up the nose of Nottingham’s Sheriff in Warkworth when the annual panto comes to town.

The arrows fly thick and fast, along with gags, dances and ‘he’s behind you’ action as the cast of villains, fools, heroes and heroines bring Bob Hammond’s take on the traditional tale to the Memorial Hall stage.

The annual local drama group panto is packed with music, romance and slapstick, and audiences will be invited to get involved with encouraging cheers at the sight of the goodies, loud boos when the baddies appear, and wild applause throughout.

Produced by Antonia Hoskins Brown and Gary Brown, the panto will be staged on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, December 8, 9 and 10, at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets are available now at N&F Young of Amble, Warkworth Village Shop, and online via the group’s website, www.warkworthdrama.org.uk

They cost £7 for adults and £5 children. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Last year the group produced Snow White with huge success and it is hoped that this year’s production will be bigger and better than ever before.