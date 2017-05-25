Love is in the air at village drama group

The course of true love never did run smooth – as Warkworth Drama Group will demonstrate.

The group’s latest production, Duets, written by Peter Quilter, is a warm and funny exploration of love through three ‘playlets’ about pairs of characters.

They are Jonathan and Wendy, a pair on a blind date and desperate to get it right, even though it has always gone wrong before; Angela who is marrying for the third time, much to the dismay of her sister Jo and amid a rash of bad omens; and Barrie who is not really interested in women, but it doesn’t stop Janet from trying.

The result is a funny examination of the chaotic world of love and relationships.

The play runs at Warkworth Memorial Hall from today (Thursday) until Saturday, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7, from N&F Young Amble, Warkworth Village Store, or on the door. For more details visit www.warkworthdrama.org.uk