It’s panto time for Cinders in the Wick, but all is not as it seems

A much-loved children’s fairy tale will be brought to the stage with a difference from tomorrow as Alnwick Theatre Club stages its annual pantomime.

The amateur group, which presents productions at Alnwick Playhouse throughout the year, will be bringing Cinderella to the theatre for an eight-show run from tomorrow.

Alnwick Theatre Club stage Cinderella at Alnwick Playhouse The evil stepmother with the Baron and the stallion. Picture by Jane Coltman

But this year, the club’s annual pantomime is not as traditional as its predecessors.

Sophie Towers, from the club, said: “We aim to give our audience something special each year – something with more to it than meets the eye.”

In a small village called the Wick lives a not very beautiful girl called Cinders, who dreams of one day simply being happy.

Cinders is desperate to just be loved by someone, and it’s not long before she meets the man of her dreams. But will it be the fairy tale she hopes for?

Alnwick Theatre Club stage Cinderella at Alnwick Playhouse Members of the chorus. Picture by Jane Coltman

With two scheming and beautiful stepsisters and an overly ambitious stepmother in her way, can she really live happily ever after?

The show starts tomorrow with a 7pm performance. On Saturday there is a 2pm matinee and a 7pm show. It then runs from Wednesday to Saturday. Book tickets at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

Alnwick Theatre Club stage Cinderella at Alnwick Playhouse Family fun with 'the sisters'. Picture by Jane Coltman