Harry Hotspur back home

A unique, outdoor roving performance of Shakespeare will take place at Alnwick Castle next week.

Theatre Space North East will present an evening performance of Henry IV Part One, staged in various locations all over the castle grounds on Tuesday, August 1, and Wednesday, August 2, at 7pm.

And as a bonus for visitors to Alnwick Castle on these dates, Theatre Space North East will also be performing scenes from Robin Hood within the Knight’s Quest area, free with normal castle admission charges.

The exploits of famous ‘Harry Hotspur’, officially Sir Henry Percy, were immortalised in the Shakespeare history plays,most notably in Henry IV Part 1.

Harry Hotspur – popular, colourful ancestor of the Duke of Northumberland – was born in 1364. He was seen as the archetypal warrior, fighting in wars from the age of 14.

He played a pivotal role in the careers and lives of various English monarchs and was killed at the Battle of Shrewsbury in 1403.

The fact that this adaptation of Henry IV Part One is set in the grounds of Harry Hotspur’s ancestral home, brings additional significance and atmosphere to the event.

In the play, King Henry IV has taken the throne of England from King Richard – now dead – but his reign is not going well. His conscience is troubling him, there are signs of rebellion on the horizon from people who helped him to the throne, and his son Prince Hal refuses to live up to his role and would rather stick to the tavern.

The play explores honour, loyalty and the cost of power, and explores the rivalry between the King’s son Prince Hal and Harry Hotspur.

Tickets £14/£12 from www.alnwickcastle.com