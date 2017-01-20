Group makes its debut with comedy show

A comedy performance banished the winter blues in Seahouses.

A full house at the Seahouses Hub saw A Medium-Sized Night Out – the first public performance by the Seahouses Seaside Amateur Drama Club.

The original piece, written and performed by a cast of nine, started with a fictionalised account of how the club was founded and led to a ‘play within a play’ of its first attempt at a show.

It was a genuine ensemble piece as the audience was treated to everything from slapstick comedy to a speech from Richard III. Somehow, though, it all knitted together into a clever, all-encompassing narrative.

Responding with a standing ovation, members of the audience described the evening as “a triumph”.

Anyone interested in joining should email info@ssad.club or drop into the next meeting on January 23, at Seahouses Methodist Church Hall, at 7pm.