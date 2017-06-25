Dramatist proves a hit at fund-raising event

A celebrated dramatist with blockbuster films and award-winning West End shows to his name has played a part in supporting a Northumberland church.

Acclaimed playwright, lyricist and composer Willy Russell, whose work includes Educating Rita, Shirley Valentine and Blood Brothers, kindly donated items for a fund-raising event for St Mary’s Church in Lesbury.

The donations were raffled during a sell-out concert at Lesbury Village Hall on Saturday, June 10.

The event featured performances by Misspent Uke, The Attic Band and Bob Bolam.

It was held to raise funds for the church’s East Window Appeal.

Peter Hollins, who helped to organise the entertaining evening, said: “It was a wonderful night of music and mirth, enjoyed by an audience mainly from the villages of Lesbury and Alnmouth, proving that local community spirit and co-operation is alive and well in this part of Northumberland.”

An impressive total of £465 was raised for the church’s window appeal.