Discover Pamela’s secrets

The autumn season of Highlights Touring Theatre is now up and running across the county and beyond and it comes to Wingates next week.

The programme is packed with musical and theatrical gems, and on Thursday, October 5, Agent of Influence: the Secret Life of Pamela More will be on stage at Wingates Village Institute.

The drama tells the tale of Lady Pamela, fashion columnist and socialite, who is recruited by MI5 to keep notes on Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII, suspected to be colluding with the German Embassy.

But Pamela suddenly realises that what began as an adventure has led to a deadly struggle for power in a world in the shadow of war.

Fluff Productions stars Rebecca Dunn in this little jewel of a glamorous period drama: seamed stockings, spies and dinner at the embassy anyone?

It is a gripping one-person play by Sarah Sigal and a real tour-de-force by talented young actress Rebecca Dunn.

If you are a fan of Netflix series ‘The Crown’ and love historic tales of diplomatic and political intrigue then you will really love this highly atmospheric story set in the tense years leading up to the Second World War.

The Highlights rural touring programme this autumn is packed with musical and theatrical gems to entertain everyone with several village halls and local venues across North Northumberland participating in the scheme. More information and online bookings for the full rural touring programme across north Northumberland can be found at: www.highlightsnorth.co.uk.

Tickets are £8.50 adults, £7 conc, £5 children, £20 family, from 01669 620512.