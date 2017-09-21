Dickens on tour with NTC

Touring with Highlights this autumn, rural touring favourite Northumberland Theatre Company bring its latest production to Whittingham with Stewart Howson’s interpretation of Charles Dickens’ historical novel Barnaby Rudge.

Barnaby Rudge was the fifth novel by Charles Dickens, but was actually the first that he planned to write.

Set against the backdrop of the Gordon Riots of 1780, Barnaby Rudge is absolutely a play for today.

It is a story of mystery and suspense, which begins with an unsolved double murder, goes on to involve conspiracy, blackmail, abduction and retribution, and features Grip, a talking pet raven.

Through the course of the play, fathers and sons become opposed, apprentices plot against their masters and there are violent clashes on the streets. And, as London erupts into riot, Barnaby Rudge struggles to escape the curse of his own past.

With its high drama, strange secrets and ghostly doublings, Barnaby Rudge is a powerful blend of historical realism and grotesque melodrama.

Maureen Blakey, the Highlights promoter for Whittingham Memorial Institute, said: “We are looking forward to an exciting and intriguing evening of first class entertainment in Whittingham.”

There will be a licensed bar run by and in aid of Whittingham Scout group.

Barnaby Rudge will be on stage at Whittingham Memorial Institute on Saturday, September 30, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are adults £8/£7 concs, children £4, family ticket £18. Book by contacting Maureen Blakey on 01665 574384.

You can also book tickets online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk