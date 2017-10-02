Creating carnival from all sorts of stuff

Skipton-based rural touring favourite Lempen Puppet Theatre brings its 20th production to Shilbottle Community Hall with a delightful play that puts the magic of puppetry at the forefront.

Trunk, Tail, Ears or Wings? Carnival creates itself from all sorts of things.

With its inimitable style, Lempen uses the music of Camille Saint-Saens and a little help from Charles Darwin to explore the material of cardboard, movement and invention.

The outcome is an accessible, visual production, refreshingly focussed on the magic of puppetry to leave audiences inspired by both the animal theatricality of the music and the creative potential of a simple cardboard box.

It’s a delightful show for everyone from four to 104, which uses a whole lot of cardboard to mash up a show full of puppet possibilities.

The company creates and tours its own unique brand of lyrical and absorbing puppet plays.

The show will take place on Saturday, October 7, at 2.30pm. There is also a puppet making workshop at 11am, where children will be able to make their own puppet and learn how to make it move to music. The workshop is £5 each and limited to 20.

Book tickets, adult £8, children £4, conc £7, family £19, on 07946 537703 or www.highlightsnorth.co.uk