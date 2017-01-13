Chef takes restaurant to stage for comedy

Lesbury Village Hall, a partner venue with Highlights Rural Touring Scheme, is opening the spring season with a comedy show that fuses a play with a spicy cookery demonstration live on stage.

With a guest appearance from local chef Rahim Uddin, from Alnwick’s Mivesi Indian Restaurant and Bistro, The Story of The Chef Show centres on father and son Abdul and Kamal during a particularly busy night in their restaurant.

As they struggle to deal with all of the customers ‘out front’ and the staff in the kitchen, they also have to decide on the future of the family business.

It takes place at Lesbury on Sunday, January 29, at 7.30pm.

Much of the fun of the show comes from seeing just two actors having to play multiple roles, in the same scene.

During the performance the actors break out of the story of the play to interact with guest chef Rahim. The actors become presenters, letting the audience into a light-hearted discussion about food and cookery techniques with the chef, and finding out about the lives of the people running the restaurant.

Courtesy of Rahim, all attending will receive a £5 voucher which can be used against the cost of a meal in the restaurant in February or March.

Tickets cost £10 on 07719 243170, or from Alnmouth or Lesbury post offices.