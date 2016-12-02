Bringing well-loved tales to the stage for seasonal performances

A special adaptation of well-loved, familiar and unfamiliar fairy tales will be touring across Northumberland and beyond from this week.

Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) brings Little Red Riding Hood and Other Tales to venues.

Little Red Riding Hood and other stories Northumberland Theatre Company Umar Ahmed Picture by Jane Coltman

The seasonal show is a new combination of fairy tales in the form of a collection of funny and scary stories, including Little Red Riding Hood and The Wolf and The Fox, making ideal festive entertainment for family audiences.

With lots of music, chilling moments and plenty of laughs, it promises to be imaginative storytelling at its best.

Based at Alnwick Playhouse, the NTC is a seasoned rural touring company and has toured with Highlights for many years with popular shows such as Pinocchio, Beauty and The Beast, and more recently The Ugly Duckling.

Little Red Riding Hood follows on from How to Make a Killing in Bollywood.

Little Red Riding Hood and other stories Northumberland Theatre Company Picture by Jane Coltman

The show will be on stage at the Playhouse next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (December 7-9), and following that it can be seen at Shilbottle Village Hall on Saturday, December 10, at 2pm.

For tickets at the Playhouse, contact 01665 510785. For the Shilbottle performance, call 01665 575196.

Little Red Riding Hood and other stories Northumberland Theatre Company Nigel Collins Picture by Jane Coltman