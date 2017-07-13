Bringing entertaining theatre to villages

Tickets are selling fast for the debut performance from a new theatre group in North Northumberland.

The Portable Theatre Company will be presenting Steel Magnolias at three different locations from tonight (Thursday).

The group’s aim is to bring entertaining drama to local villages and this seems to be welcome as there are already only a few seats left for the opening night.

Full of humour and lively repartee, the play reveals the warm friendships of the women who meet in Truvy’s small-town beauty salon.

The life-affirming gossip of the group is centred on key moments across two years, and when good fortune is disrupted by tragedy, the women’s individual strengths and shared affection enable them to cope with sadness.

Truvy says, ‘Laughter through tears is my favourite emotion’ and whether in good times or bad, the women are witty, entertaining and touching company. Who wouldn’t want to pay a visit to Truvy’s?

The play is touring villages with performances at Warkworth Memorial Hall tonight, Felton Village Hall on Friday, and Creighton Hall, Embleton, on Saturday.

Tickets are £8 adults, £6 students, available from Warkworth and Embleton Post Offices and Gallery 45, Felton.

Alternatively, ring 01665 604304 to book your seats.