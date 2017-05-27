Bold and refreshing choice was inspiring

Alnwick Theatre Club’s Kiss Me Like You Mean It by Chris Chibnall sent out shockwaves during its four-night stint last week.

Youngsters Tony and Ruth meet outside a house party. As love blossoms, we are interrupted by Don and Edie, a couple whose 40-year marriage has inspired a party of their own. We come to realise that their wild behaviour is inspired by a tragic truth, Don’s imminent death. The pair cannot live without one another and resolve to end it all after a night of drink, sex and rock and roll.

The actors managed to hold the stage impressively from beginning to end. The younger couple, played by newcomer Molly Reading and partner Harry Brierley, were incredibly natural and convincing.

Comic interjections from the older couple, played by Carol Lawrence and Oliver Pusey, set an hilarious, but bizarre backdrop. The chemistry between them was a treat to behold. The combination of nostalgia, tenderness and moments of comic genius left audiences with tears of empathy and laughter in equal measures.

All involved did a fantastic job, inspiring laugh-out-loud moments and tears. As Ben Kinloch’s directorial debut, this play represents a refreshing, brave and ambitious choice.

The standing ovation reflected the buzz felt by everyone.