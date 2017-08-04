A truly magical performance

The Wizard of Oz, performed by Newcastle-upon-Tyne Musical Theatre Company, at the Theatre Royal, Newcastle, from Tuesday, July 25, to Saturday, July 29.

We went to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz....eventually!

Dorothy and a Munchkin.

Indeed, our trip along The Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy and the gang was delayed after the opening night’s show was cancelled just before the curtain was due to come up.

A technical incident meant that Newcastle-upon-Tyne Musical Theatre Company had to scrap their Tuesday evening performance at short notice.

Not a good start! But, the remaining shows of the company’s five-day run did go ahead as planned. Phew!

We were lucky enough to be able to exchange our Tuesday night tickets with seats for the Friday evening. And we’re glad we did, as this talented company’s version of L Frank Baum’s classic tale was worth the wait.

The gang meet the Good Witch of the North.

On this evidence, you wouldn’t know that the group is made up of amateurs, as the production felt professional in every way. It was slick, the dance routines were polished, songs were executed superbly and the cast shone brighter than Emerald City in the sun!

Leading the way was Victoria Monaghan, as Dorothy. She was tremendous, capturing the part beautifully with a gentle and sweet portrayal of the girl from Kansas, with all the innocence and exuberance that the character demands.

She also handled Toto – aka Sunny the dog, from North Shields – really well. Working with a real animal during live theatre cannot be easy, but she was up to the task. By that measure, Sunny should also take a bow, because this four-legged cast member was impeccably behaved throughout.

Monaghan – who shared the role with Lucy Conroy – was well supported by Jonathan Cash, Dan Greener and Jonny Hill, or as they’re known in Oz: the Cowardly Lion, Tin Woodsman and Scarecrow. They were larger than life, breathing real energy into their parts. Meanwhile, Claire Blake was delightfully evil as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Dorothy meets Scarecrow.

The stellar cast was joined by children who played the parts of the Munchkins. For me, this part of the show – when Dorothy lands in Oz and is welcomed to Munchkinland – was the highlight, thanks to these enthusiastic youngsters.

Colourful sets and clever lighting gave Oz a vibrant, in-your-face, over-the-top feel, while the costumes were top notch – especially the Scarecrow and Tin Woodsman.

Excellently directed by Pauleen Gilbert, it was a magical show which put the wonderful into the Wizard of Oz.

cast: Lucy Conroy; Victoria Monaghan; Linda Short; Dan Fisher; Jonathan Cash; Dan Greener; Jonny Hill; Claire Blake; Nikki Cunningham; Ken Allan

Welcome to Munchkinland.