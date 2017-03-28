Violinist Gina’s back by popular demand

Following her triumphant recital for Alnwick Music Society in February, Gina McCormack returns to the town to join the Northumbria Sinfonietta at the beginning of next month.

Gina, a leading violinist, will perform the ever-popular Violin Concerto No 1 by Max Bruch in a concert at St Michael’s Church, Alnwick, on Saturday, April 1.

The Alnwick-based Northumbria Sinfonietta has played host to many of the finest professional soloists over the past 10 years, and it is becoming recognised as one of the best North East amateur groups, alongside the various Tyneside amateur orchestras.

The programme at St Michael’s includes the overture Yeomen of the Guard and Mendelssohn’s tuneful Scottish Symphony.

The proceeds from the concert are being donated to the church’s own charities.

Tickets can be bought at the door, and cost £10. The concert starts at 7.30pm, on Saturday, April 1.