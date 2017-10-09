Vamps set to play in North East next year

The Vamps today announce a UK arena tour in spring 2018, and they are coming to the North East.

Following the success of their Number One third studio album ‘Night & Day’, The Vamps are set to embark on a 13 date mammoth tour coming to Newcastle at the Metro Radio Arena on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Coming off their biggest single ever ‘All Night’ with 300 million global streams and a number one UK album, The Vamps will continue to be centre stage in 2018 and will take the UK by storm.

The Vamps are Brad Simpson (Vocals, Guitar), James McVey (Guitar), Connor Ball (Bass) and Tristan Evans (Drums).

Tickets will go on sale 10am Saturday, November 11 and are available online (http://www.metroradioarena.co.uk), from the booking hotline on 0844 493 6666 or from 11am in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office. Venue facility and booking fees will apply.