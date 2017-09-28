US singer brings new album to county

A US singer who filmed part of his music video in Bamburgh launches his new album tomorrow and will be visiting Alwinton on his UK tour.

Jesse Terry is a New England-based singer/songwriter.

His fourth album, Stargazer, will be released tomorrow, featuring his latest tracks.

The album represents the arc of his turbulent journey through his adolescence.

He filmed a song for the album at Bamburgh Castle.

Jesse said: “We were so lucky to film there, it is literally an ancient fortress on the coast. Northumberland is such a magical place and home to the darkest skies in all of England. I can’t imagine a better filming location for Stargazer. Now, when I’m on stage performing, I picture myself singing this song in the King’s Hall at Bamburgh Castle.

“To be honest, the whole experience still feels a bit surreal to me. It was one of those days that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

And Jesse will be performing at Clennell Hall on Friday, October 13.

He added: “Clennell Hall is such a special place for me to play, it was one of my first ever UK shows and I cannot wait to come back. Roz and Rocky are incredible hosts and always make me feel very welcome, I love the place.”

To book tickets, contact 01669 650377.