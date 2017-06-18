Tuning in to guitar superstars

Get ready to rock at Alnwick Playhouse as it presents The Story of Guitar Heroes.

Renowned musician Phil Walker, his exceptional band and more than 20 guitars aim to recreate the sounds of such global music stars as Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May and Slash in a live concert-style ‘rockumentary’.

The show aims to capture the sound and ambience of each guitar hero, moving from the 1950s to the present day.

And the latest in video screen technology will be used to create a larger than life event, promising a creative and powerful experience for music lovers of all ages.

The show takes place on Thursday, June 22, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20.50-£21.50, available from the box office on 01665 510785 or online at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk