The X Factor auditions to start in Sunderland and East Durham

Are you the next Leona Lewis, Little Mix or Joe McElderry?

The X Factor is heading to Sunderland on its hunt to find the nation’s top singing talent.

National auditions will begin at The Point in Sunderland city centre on Sunday, before heading to Dalton Park in Murton on Wednesday, February 1, and then travelling the length and breadth of the country on a search for the winner of this year’s show.

Though Simon Cowell and his fellow judges won’t be in attendance, it’s a chance for wannabes to get noticed by the show’s producers who may invite them for future auditions in front of the cameras.

Budding pop stars can register online at https://application.xfactor.tv/ or just turn up on the day of the audition. There is also the option to send in a video audition at the same address.

The North East has always performed well in the X Factor, with past winners including South Shields-born Joe McElderry and Perrie and Jade from Little Mix, as well as Middlesbrough’s James Arthur.

Producers will be at The Point in Park Lane, Sunderland, from noon to 6pm on Sunday, January 29 and at Dalton Park in Murton, East Durham, on Wednesday, February 1 from 11am to 4pm.

The only other North East mobile audition dates announced so far are Darlington on February 2 and Middlesbrough on February 4.

Acts are advised to turn up early as they will be seen on a first come, first served basis.

A spokeswoman said: “All any budding hopefuls need to do is turn up on the date and time specified. If they impress The X Factor team with their vocals, they will then be in with a chance of auditioning in front of the X Factor judges, when the judges’ auditions take place in summer.”

The hit show has uncovered some of the country’s most successful acts across the years. To date, One Direction have sold more than 70 million records worldwide, Olly Murs released four multi-platinum albums with his fifth 24 Hours being recently certified platinum, while Little Mix’s fourth album Glory Days is now the longest reigning No.1 in the UK since the Spice Girls’ debut album Spice.

In 2016, three of the four British lead acts to chart at No.1 in the UK singles chart were discovered by The X Factor – Zayn, James Arthur and Little Mix. Last year’s winner Matt Terry is currently working on his debut album, after his charity winner’s single When Christmas Come Around debuted at No. 3 in the Official UK Charts.

The X Factor will return to ITV later this year.