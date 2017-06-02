Summer concert: Barbican String Quarter to perform at Alwinton summer event

An acclaimed string quartet is to treat music lovers to a programme of Mozart, Casken, Webern and Mendelssohn.

The Barbican String Quartet, founded in 2014 at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, is to perform at Alwinton on Saturday, June 3, at 7.30pm, as part of its summer programme.

Winners of the St James Quartet Prize, the quartet will open with Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue in C minor, which he wrote towards the end of his life in 1788.

The Second String Quartet by John Casken, Alwinton Summer Concerts’ artistic director, follows the classical four-movement model, with each movement taking on a distinct and contrasting character.

The evening will continue with Anton Webern’s Five Movements for String Quartet, and finally Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 3, Op. 44 No. 1 in D.

Tickets are £13 (under 16s free) from www.alwintonconcerts.org