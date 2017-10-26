Sting takes Bamburgh Castle by storm

World-renowned singer-songwriter Sting came home to the North East for a charity gig at Bamburgh Castle on Friday.

The Wallsend legend and former frontman of The Police played an exclusive, sell-out acoustic concert in the King’s Hall for the charity Dreamflight, which raises money to send children with life-limiting conditions on dream holidays.

Sting plays a one-off gig for the Dreamflight charity in the Kings Hall, Bamburgh Castle, on Friday, October 20, 2017. Picture by Simon Williams, Crest Photography

Superstar Sting was joined on stage by his friend, actor and singer Jimmy Nail, another famous Geordie face.

They went on to attend Newcastle United’s game against Crystal Palace and Sting later performed an impromptu rendition of Bill Withers’ Ain’t No Sunshine at the Hoochie Coochie jazz bar on Pilgrim Street, in Newcastle, on Saturday night to the amazement of everyone in the bar.

Sting is joined by his friend Jimmy Nail at his one-off gig for the Dreamflight charity in the Kings Hall, Bamburgh Castle, on Friday, October 20, 2017. Picture by Simon Williams, Crest Photography