Stellar line-up for Heart of Oak

A weekend festival of music will take place at a Northumberland pub at the beginning of next month.

The Heart of Oak festival takes place at the Oak Inn, at Causey Park, on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

And now the line-up has been announced.

On Friday there will be three bands performing from 7pm.

First up is We Steal Flyers, an award-winning international touring duo from Northumberland with a mixed genre of folk, country and original music.

The music and harmonies from We steal Flyers has been described as causing shivers down the spine. The duo are proud to be headlining at the O2 Academy in September.

They are followed by The Pastures, a high energy, four-piece band from Newcastle, playing folk and punk-rock with a Celtic influence. The band voices social injustices, inequalities and political views in its music, and has been likened to groups such as The Levellers.

Headlining the evening is Toxic, a North East four-piece punk band.

The group’s vision is to develop and keep punk music alive in the North East. Its colourful performance showcases a collective commitment to the music, which promises to be thrilling, adventurous and full of raw energy, conviction and attitude.

On Saturday there will be nine bands on stage, between 11am and 11pm.

They include Clifford Bailey, a Northumberland acoustic artist; Black Nevada, a relatively new young North East five-piece band playing original music; Ant Music, an ultimate tribute band to the music of Adam Ant and Adam of the Ants; and Hassle acoustic duo, offering a mix of alternative blues/reggae.

The Carl Cape Band, hailing from Northumberland, plays a blend of original blues, rock and country music, including roots and influences from folk-rockers Lindisfarne and Neil Young.

Shinobi Fantobi describe their music as “genre defying”. It is a four-piece band with a wonderful sense of fun.

Soul Central is a four-piece band from Durham. It produces a combination of soulful vocals, heart-felt saxophone tones, rip roaring blues harmonica, some funky drumming and guitars.

Dust Town Dogs is a five-piece band from Consett, in County Durham. Its eclectic approach to music encompasses classic rock, punk, indie, ska, country, new wave, Americana, and even some 80’s pop. This energetic band has an art of getting its audience up and dancing in no time.

And last but not least, Prism is an authentic five-piece Pink Floyd tribute band from the North East. The Prism show is a laser light journey through some of the best loved Pink Floyd songs.

Tickets are available at www.heartofoakmusicfestival.co.uk