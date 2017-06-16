Singers to explore the sounds of summer

The Alwinton Summer Concerts series continues on Sunday with a performance from the Ad Solem Chamber Choir singing a programme of music dedicated to summer.

This talented group of 24 young singers from The University of Manchester will perform unaccompanied choral music that explores how different folk traditions have responded to the theme of summer.

Regularly performing around the North West of England, the choir has also been on tours to Hungary, Estonia, and Italy.

Artistic director of Alwinton Summer Concerts John Casken said: “We are delighted to welcome these young, talented singers to the lovely Coquet Valley.

“The programme is perfect for this time of year, exploring the sights and sounds of midsummer, as well as the long hours of extended daylight that is as much a feature of the Northumberland summer as it is further north in Europe.”

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 3pm, can be found at www.alwintonconcerts.org, starting at £13. Children under 16 attend free.