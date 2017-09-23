Singers start season with swinging work

Autumn will have a swinging start for one North Northumberland choir.

The popular Rothbury-based Coquet Singers hosts Songs with a Swing, an open workshop led by Andrew Scott of the famous Swing Bridge Singers.

The Songs with a Swing Workshop on Saturday, October 7, at Thropton War Memorial Hall, is open to singers of all abilities and although written music will be used, it is not essential to be a music reader to enjoy the event.

It will run from 10.30am to 1.30pm and the £10 ticket price includes tea, coffee and biscuits. Booking is essential. Reserve your place on 01669 621874 or email info.lewis@btinternet.com

The choir is back at is regular term-time rehearsals now on Mondays, from 7pm to 9pm, at Rothbury United Reformed Church.

New members are always welcome, especially men.

Contact 07710 453148 or 01669 621955 for more information.