Silver Singers seek sopranos to join choir

Each Friday a friendly, cheerful group of people get together sing in harmony.

The Silver Singers, as they are known, have been meeting for nearly eight years.

A wide variety of songs keeps members interested and engaged, while occasional community performances keep them on their toes.

The number of singers has varied from time to time, but currently there are about 25 members.

However, the group is always happy to welcome new people to come along and join, and at the moment it is keen to recruit some more sopranos to help with the balance of voices. However, other singers are welcome too.

If you would like to sing with the Alnwick Silver Singers then join them on Friday, at Lindisfarne Adult Education Centre, at 1.15pm.

The fees are £4.50 per session, or you can pay a set fee for the whole term.

For further information please phone Anne on 01670 579200.