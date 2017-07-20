Show celebrates 100 years of jazz music

Have your say

A night of music at Alnwick Playhouse will celebrate 100 years of jazz.

Chris Barber OBE, 86, is one of the last British Jazz legends around and an icon of traditional jazz in the United Kingdom.

For more than 68 years he has been active in the music scene with promoting, recording and releasing music, and touring with his band.

And his new tour, Centenary of Jazz, will be on stage at the Playhouse on Saturday.

It marks 100 yeas of jazz since the Original Dixieland Jass Band: Livery Stable Blues record was released in 1917.

The Big Chris Barber Band features everything from New Orleans to blues, to late 20s’ Ellington, played with extraordinary panache and skill.

The band will be on stage at 7.30pm.

The group stands out as one of the finest of its kind anywhere in the world.

Tickets cost £21.50 premier and £20.50 standard, from www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or 01665 510785.