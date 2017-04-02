Sextet is all about the brass

One of the UK’s finest brass ensembles will be playing at the penultimate concert of the season for Alnwick Music Society.

More usually employed as part of the orchestra of Opera North, and most recently performing at the Theatre Royal, this sextet will take to the Playhouse stage on Tuesday with an eclectic and innovative programme.

It is some time since the society presented a concert featuring brass instruments and to remedy that deficiency the committee decided to engage the ensemble, which is part of Opera North.

The first half is devoted to music written for brass instruments and begins with a contemporary piece entitled Flourish, composed specifically for the ensemble.

Then follows a series of pieces for a variety of combinations of trumpet, trombone and tuba players by well known names such as Gabrieli, Bernstein and Stravinsky.

The second half of the programme comprises of pieces adapted for a brass ensemble from orchestral, operatic, vocal, piano and string origins.

It will begin with Verdi’s Overture to Nabucco, followed by a guitar composition of Villa Lobos.

Other well known composers feature in the programme such as Dowland, Gounod, Gershwin and Warlock.

The ensemble is led by Murray Greig (trumpet), who will introduce his colleagues, Michael Woodland, Blair Sinclair, Robert Burtenshaw, Christian Jones and Brian Kingsley and provide a commentary on the pieces.

The concert begins at 7.30pm and non-members, especially brass enthusiasts, are particularly welcome.

For more informatuon about the music society visit alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk