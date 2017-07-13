Rothbury festival to showcase traditional music

An annual celebration of traditional music will take place in Rothbury from tomorrow (Friday).

The Rothbury Traditional Music Festival kicks off with the Hedgehog’s Skin Ceilidh band in the Jubilee Hall tomorrow night.

Rothbury Traditional Music Festival 2015 Members of the Whistler School of Highland Dance Picture by Jane Coltman

On Saturday there will be competitions and workshops for young and old.

And from noon there will be an outdoor stage in the Market Place, which showcases traditional music, bands and groups from across the county and beyond.

Rothbury and Neilston Pipe Bands Parade, Stewart Hardy and Frank McLaughlin, Northern Company, Harbottle and Jonas, Alnwicky, Ian Douglas Storyteller, Highland Dancers, and more, will be on stage throughout the afternoon.

Saturday night will see an acoustic concert at All Saints Church, at 6.30pm, as well as the non-dancing ceilidh in the mart at 8.30pm, which features artists from the afternoon’s session on stage.

Rothbury Music Festival 2016 Picture by Jane Coltman

The final fling takes place on Sunday, from 11am to 12.30pm, with the festival survivors.

And from 12.30pm onwards there will be a stalwarts and survivors session taking place.

For the full line-up and more details see www.rothburymusicfestival.co.uk