Pupils play last gig for church garden party

More than 150 people turned out to see youngsters from a north Northumberland middle school play steel pans at a garden party.

The event, hosted by Jan and Colin Brunt, was held in aid of St Ebba’s Church in Beadnell.

And with a Caribbean theme, pupils from Seahouses Middle School took to the steel pans to entertain visitors.

Local bakers also took on the Caribbean theme with their recipes, while there was traditional punch on offer.

Games were organised for the children and quizzes for the adults.

Plants were also on sale and there was also a busy craft stall.

One of the organisers said: “On a sunny but windy day the Caribbean theme was made even more special by three sessions from the Seahouses Middle School Steel Band who performed exceptionally well, ably conducted by their music teacher Pat Adamson.”

It was the last outdoor performance for the group with the school’s future unknown.