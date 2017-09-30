New season of music shows off a rich variety of genres

After 15 years in the hot seat, the chairman of Alnwick Music Society Roy Todd has stood down as the group prepares for its next season.

Mike Alexander is taking over and has announced the latest programme, and he paid tribute to Roy.

He said: “Roy has been at the centre of the cultural life of Alnwick for over 25 years, particularly with his tremendous work at the Playhouse, but also with the music society, and our members owe him a lasting debt of gratitude.”

Mike has lived in Alnwick since 2012 and comes with over 20 years’ experience of organising concerts for a music society near Derby, as well as working with Making Music, the national organisation of concert promoters and music groups.

The society’s series of concerts at The Playhouse in 2017-18 once again shows a rich variety of music on offer, performed by an exciting line-up of first rate musicians.

The season opens on Tuesday, October 10, with the society’s president Martin Roscoe joining Moray Welsh in a varied recital of wonderful music for piano and cello by composers which include Beethoven, Brahms and Debussy.

Later in the season, artists include the internationally acclaimed Schubert Ensemble, the Gould Piano Trio, recently compared to the great Beaux Arts Trio, and the impressive young Piatti Quartet, winners at the 2015 Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition. There will also be two exceptional pianists, Pascal Rogé, the doyen of French pianism, and Chiyan Wong, an exciting young artist who is already making waves in the world of music.

Mike said: “I’m looking forward to all the concerts, but if I have to choose, having the Schubert Ensemble in the final year of their 40 years playing together must be the top one, and also Pascal Rogé with an evening of French piano music, including Debussy’s Preludes Book 1.”

For more details, visit alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk or to book tickets at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or call 01665 510785.