Mike Walker, Iain Dixon and Les Chisnall to play old and new

There’s a three-for-one deal at the finale of the Alwinton Summer Concert Series.

Jazz guitarist Mike Walker, saxophonist Iain Dixon and pianist Les Chisnall come together to present Clockmakers, a programme of their own compositions, plus classic and modern pieces by the likes of William Walton, John Taylor and Gwilym Simcock.

Mike has performed with numerous jazz bands and musicians across Europe and the United States, while Iain previously played with the BBC Radio Orchestra and Big Band, and Les runs workshops for the National Youth Jazz Collective.

Mike will run a workshop in St Michael and All Angels Church, Alwinton, on Saturday, from 2pm to 3pm, for guitarists of all levels, focussing on improvisation and contemporary techniques. Tickets are £2 and must be booked in advance.

The concert is at the church at 7.30pm. Tickets are £13 adults, free under 16s. See www.alwintonconcerts.org