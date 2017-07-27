Kathryn raises the roof of island festival

Have your say

Award-winning Northumberland piper Kathryn Tickell OBE brought the curtain down on the 2017 Holy Island Festival with a sell-out show in the new £1million village hall.

The two-times winner of the prestigious BBC Radio 2 Folk Artist of the Year award performed with her group Superfolkus on the last night of the festival, which spanned three weekends in July.

As she finished her set, Kathryn joked: “Sadly we can’t run over time here because if we did everybody would have to stay overnight, including the audience.”

“It’s been an absolute pleasure playing the Holy Island Festival. It’s a magical place.”

She closed the first half of the show with a specially commissioned piece inspired by the natural rugged beauty of the island and even invited the audience to help name it.

Kathryn praised her young musicians Superfolkus, featuring Michael Biggins on accordion, Scott Turnbull on guitar, Will Hammond on percussion and Sophie Lynch on fiddle.

Young guest vocalist Abbey Tilley, just 12, and mentored by Kathryn’s dad Mike Tickell, got a huge ovation from the crowd with her rendition of Northumbrian folk song Adam Buckham O.

