International band will hit the right note

A five-piece band will be hitting the right note with the audience when they perform in Embleton tomorrow (Friday).

Baltic Crossing, made up of award-winning, virtuosic, traditional musicians from Finland, Denmark and the UK – Ian Stephenson, Andy May, Esko Järvelä, Antti Järvelä and Kristian Bugge – will be playing in Creighton Hall, from 7.30pm.

With fiery Scandinavian fiddles, bubbling Northumbrian pipes and a driving guitar and double bass rhythm section, Baltic Crossing’s blend of lively modern folk with a Scandinavian/Celtic feel, dynamic stage presence and funny anecdotes promises a foot-stomping and fun night out.

The band was formed in 2004 and has performed in more than 20 countries, including being the first folk act nominated for the prestigious ECHO concert series.

Doors open at 6.45pm, admission is £10, with under 14s going free, and tickets can be bought on the door.