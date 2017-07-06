Glasto acts add to festival line-up

Building on the success of the last two years, Lindisfarne Festival 2017 is gearing up to be an even bigger and better showcase of music, comedy, culture and creative arts as ticket sales rise by more than 55 per cent.

With Glastonbury 2017 now over and festival fever still running high, Lindisfarne organisers are delighted to be showcasing a number of the same name acts at their Northumberland event, including DJ Norman Jay MBE, Huey Morgan, The Showhawk Duo, Beans on Toast, The Pale White, Backyard Rhythm Orchestra and Little Mammoths.

Huey Morgan will be live at Lindisfarne Festival

With tickets sales already ahead by 55 per cent compared to the same time last year, the team is equally delighted to welcome comedian and Punch Drunk founder Kai Humphries to the festival, who hosted the main comedy tent at Glastonbury and will be curating this year’s Lindisfarne Festival comedy line-up.

Comedian Kai Humphries said: “Punch-Drunk Comedy has had an outrageous start to 2017, welcoming the likes of Zoe Lyons, Dave Johns, and Paul Sinha to our stages in Blyth, Bedlington, Ashington, and Cramlington.

“We absolutely can’t wait for Lindisfarne Festival and are buzzing to have our very own Punch Drunk Comedy tent.

“A sizeable crowd will be coming with us and we’ve got a destroyer of a line-up, which we can’t wait to share with everyone.”

Kai Humphries will be at Lindisfarne Festival.

The three-day camping festival, which promises its strongest line up and entertainment schedule to date, will be held once again on Beal Farm, from August 31 to September 3, and will play host to recently announced Friday night headliner The View and The Fratellis, who will be taking centre stage on Saturday evening.

With recent funding confirmed from Arts Council England’s Grants for the Arts programme and sponsorship from The Alnwick Brewery, who will be supporting the event’s main beer tent, organisers will be investing in even better on-site facilities, music and entertainment to make 2017 the best yet.

Paul Stephenson, general manager of The Alnwick Brewery said: “We are delighted to be associated with what has become a fantastic annual showcase of local and international talent right here in Northumberland.

“The festival is great for the region, providing an ideal platform for local businesses and musicians. Alongside a range of local ales and beers, we will be serving up our famous Lindisfarne Mead and newly launched White Knight rum.”

The Showhawk Duo will be live at Lindisfarne Festival

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of Lindisfarne Festival, added: “We are delighted to have secured such a strong line-up of entertainment for 2017 – it’s certainly our best yet.”

Advance tickets are available from www.lindisfarnefestival.com priced £90 for three nights from Thursday to Sunday, £85 for Friday to Sunday, or £55 for Saturday only (with camping included).