Folk music masters to play in bigger venue

Award-winning Canadian Folk band the Fugitives are on the run – back to Wooler where they are so popular that the concert organisers have had to find a bigger venue.

The fast talking, four-part harmonising music masters, from Vancouver, have just finished a European tour and are midway through a gruelling UK itinerary, which is taking them the length and breadth of the UK. They’ve also just brought out a new album.

“When they were here two years ago they were a sell-out so this time the show will be held at the Riverside Bar on South Road, Wooler, which can seat lots more people,” said Alison Lloyd-Harris, from Glendale Festival Committee which is organising the show, along with Highlights North rural touring scheme.

“The music was fantastic and the band are a charismatic bunch in their own rights, so it was a really lively night with lots of banter and we’re looking forward to their return.”

Their music is so varied that they’ve been described as a cross between The Pogues and Leonard Cohen.

They will be playing at the Riverside Bar, Wooler, on Wednesday, October 11, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £9 (concessions £8) and are available from the Cheviot Centre, Padgepool Place, Wooler, 01668 282406 or online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk