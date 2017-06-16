Folk band to launch debut album at event

An Alnwick-based folk band will use its performance at The Mighty Dub Fest this weekend to launch its debut album.

Local group Alnwicky plans to release its 11-track CD, On The Border Run, at the festival at Alnwick Castle, on Saturday, after building on its reputation since forming a year ago.

The seven-piece band consists of Anna Maxwell, 15, Dan Lyst, 18, Issy Maxwell, 17, Jess Dobson, 18, Jamie Macaulay, 18, Martha Carrdus, 18 and 17-year-old Zoe Gilroy.

They play a variety of instruments, which include the fiddle, mandolin, guitar, cajon, keyboard and flute, on top of having five vocalists in the band.

You can get a copy of the album for a suggested donation of £8.

After the festival, the band is due to perform at the Northumberland Tourism Awards later this month, and hopes to play at a number of festivals over the summer.

As part of the release, Alnwicky is offering one reader the opportunity to have the band play in their living room. For a chance to win, answer the following question: What is the name of Alnwicky’s new album?

Write your answer on a postcard, including your name, address and phone number, and send it to the Northumberland Gazette at 32 Bondgate Without, Alnwick, by Monday, June 26.