Festival returns for seventh year with tour across hotels

The annual Northumbrian Music Festival on Tour, taking place at Doxford Hall and Eshott Hall, returns for the seventh time in a programme that will last from January to April.

Although featuring the classics, it is by no means exclusively classical, nor confined to the North East as this year it also travels to Kelso and Grasmere.

There will be singers from the North Wales Opera Studio, traditional music from Northumberland with an international reputation, and brass from Cambridge.

Performances will take place in Northumberland, the Scottish Borders and the English Lakes.

Highlights include HMS Pinafore from Scratch – a staged version of the Gilbert and Sullivan favourite; gala opera and sacred music concerts from Much Loved Productions and the North Wales Opera Studio, and Prime Brass, Cambridge.

The Northumbrian Ranters will once again showcase the talents of the new generation, and Graeme Danby appears for a third time.

The Three English Tenors return to entertain with their harmonised voices.

This unique festival has become an established part of the musical scene in Northumberland.

Organiser Barbara Huddart said: “We are delighted that the Northumbrian Music Festival on Tour is returning.

“The music and food that accompanies it combine to make a hugely memorable event for all who attend. The new events we’re planning are amongst the most exciting we have ever arranged.”

Taking place in four of The Robert Parker Collection of hotels, the festival opens with an Opera Gala on January 23 at the Wordsworth Hotel in Grasmere, with further events there, at Ednam House in Kelso, and Doxford Hall and Eshott Hall hotels in Northumberland.

It concludes with The Three English Tenors at Ednam House.

There will be 12 performances in total throughout the three months. All events include a gourmet meal at the hotel.

For details and tickets, visit www.nmfestival.co.uk